RED ALERT: Pine Gap stealth dinner is on tonight!

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Convention Centre is in lock-down, a large number of armed uniform and plain clothes police are inside and a drone was in the air a short while ago: The party to celebrate 50 years of the US spy base is now only hours away.

Is there a split in the Coalition over top secret event from which media are banned?

NT Senator Nigel Scullion intervened (onja, Nigel!) following a request from the Alice Springs News Online to allow media (not just us) into the apparent gala dinner, described as a galah dinner by a correspondent of the News.

But the Defence Minister held the line: “No” was the Senator’s answer, notwithstanding that she’s sitting on the same side of the Senate as Senator Scullion.

Clearly Senator Payne is taking the concept of “joint” defence base to unprecedented heights by falling into line with President Donald Trump’s absurd media policy.

The NT’s Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy did not respond to the plea from the not-so-free press. True story – not fake news.