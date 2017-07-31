More youths abscond from Bushmob facility

NT Police are requesting public information to help locate four youths who absconded from a youth diversion facility last night.

The youths are (pictured above from left): Kayla Gellar (female aged 16), Rowan Beasley (male aged 17), Davidson Campbell (male aged 14), and Gordon Harris Jr (male aged 14).

The youths were attending the Bushmob facility on Priest Street. They have not been seen since. Earlier this month five youths absconded from the organisation’s facility at Loves Creek.

Police ask that the youths not be approached. Any sightings should be reported to police on 131 444.

UPDATE 6:40pm

Police say they have arrested three of the youths who absconded.

The 16-year-old female and two 14-year-old males were arrested in the Alice Springs CBD about 5pm.

Rowan Beasley, 17, remains outstanding.