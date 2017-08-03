Indoor pool open but cost of fixing it still unclear

According to a media release, manager Simon Duke says while the indoor pool’s unavailability “has certainly been disappointing, we’ve had great positive feedback from users enjoying the heated outdoor lap pool.

“In usual circumstances the outdoor 50 metre lap pool is closed during winter months, but it was kept open.

“As weather began to cool in April, council installed thermal blankets and recommissioned the outdoor lap pool boiler.

“Given that many of our customers have been enjoying the outdoor pool, we’ll be keeping it open for the remainder of winter.”

The council media release says the indoor pool was closed in December when it became apparent that tiles on the floor of the pool were lifting, making the pool unsafe for public use.

A specialist construction engineer was engaged, who advised that a low strength adhesive appeared to have been used in the pool’s construction, and the tiles appeared to have not been back buttered.

Retiling the indoor pool would have necessitated engaging specialists from interstate, requiring considerable time.

The council decided to replace the failing floor tiles with a coating of paint. Council’s own crew prepared the surface, and a local business was contracted to paint the pool shell.

Council can now choose to retile or repaint the floor when it will have a lesser impact, likely during summer when outdoor swimming is most popular, says Mr Duke.

“The new paint coating has a lifespan of five years, but council may choose to tile the pool sooner than that,” says Scott Allen, Director Technical Services.