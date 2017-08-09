CAAMA, Imparja reluctant bedfellows

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Imparja Television and Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association (CAAMA) have been ordered to consolidate their financial accounts.

CAAMA has a 68% ownership of Imparja.

A compliance notice by the Office of the Registrar of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporations (ORIC) reports CAAMA to be in a parlous financial position and in breach of a string of legal requirements.

CAAMA was in the news in March when there were staff changes taking place in a process of the association’s “Aboriginalisation”.

Examiners appointed by ORIC say the financial consolidation with Imparja “has been a long on-going dispute” and that “there are some directors of [CAAMA] that are also directors of Imparja Television Pty Ltd”.

The notice says CAAMA’s auditor “considers that the accounts of Imparja Television Pty Ltd should be consolidated with [CAAMA] as it has control over Imparja Television Pty Ltd.

“The authorised officers of the solvency assessment also concluded that the financial accounts of Imparja Television Pty Ltd should be consolidated” with CAAMA, says the notice.

It quotes CAAMA’s auditor as saying that the association had been keen to make the move but had been unable to do so “due to their inability to obtain sufficient information from Imparja”.

“For the purpose of rectifying the financial and other irregularities” ORIC has now made a string of orders:-

• CAAMA and its directors “must obtain access to the financial accounts of Imparja Television Pty Ltd and prepare consolidated financial reports with Imparja Television Pty Ltd”.

• CAAMA must follow “each recommendation made to the directors … from the solvency assessment completed in May 2017”: CAAMA and CAAMA Productions had significant drops on income from 2016 to 2017: Productions income was $370,539 (down from $418,604); grants $1.9m down from $2.5m; radio income $136,961 (down from $382,298).

CAAMA made a loss of $337,228 in 2016 and $185,350 in 2017, with grants by far the major source of income in each year.

Employee costs are the largest expense item (as a proportion of total expenses) and increased from 57% for the year ended 30 June 2016 to 64% in the period ending 30 April 2017.

Contrary to the Corporations (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander) Act 2006 (CATSI):-

• CAAMA’s register of members does not include the date on which the entry of each member’s name in the register was made.

• Does not maintain an up-to-date register of former members.

• Did not obtain signed consents, to act as directors of the corporation, from each of the current directors prior to their appointment.

• The minutes of all directors’ meetings held since July 1, 2014 were not signed by the chairperson of the meeting or the chairperson of the next meeting.

UPDATE 1:45pm

Imparja CEO Alistair Feehan says Imparja’s auditors have an “alternate viewpoint” which is that CAAMA has no controlling interest in Imparja because of the “nature of Imparja’s constitution”.

Mr Feehan says: “We operate under the Corporations Act not under ORIC.”