Financial irregularities alleged at CAAMA

Warren H Williams and Danni Young at Tamworth. According to ORIC’s compliance notice, from 2016 to 2017 CAAMA’s production income (rounded) dropped from $419,000 to $371,000; music income from $547,000 to $313,000 and other income from $888,000 to $576,000. Image CAAMA website.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Evidence supporting allegations that financial irregularities are at the core of the tumultuous events at the Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association (CAAMA) have been obtained by the Alice Springs News Online.

The material suggests that the CAAMA board and its chairman at the time, Karl Hampton, were aware that CEO Michael Robertson had been obtaining reimbursement from the association for outlays he did not incur, and had received money he was not entitled to.

The material shows that CAAMA were at least $85,000 into their overdraft during this period and may have been operating whilst insolvent. The evidence also relates to:–

• Mr Robertson allegedly charged CAAMA for car hire, flights and fuel for a private trip to WA, claiming it was a “work trip”. He claimed to have attended three funding meetings but according to the material, investigation has found that “that he did not attend these organisations as stated”.

• Mr Robertson charged for a meal allowance at Barunga whilst in fact he was at Uluru using his work credit card to pay for food and accommodation purposes.

• Mr Robertson spent nearly $60,000 for a private contractor but CAAMA staff had been unable “to find a contract which sets out the responsibilities, KPIs and outcomes expected by this contractor” nor any significant work being completed for this amount of money.

It is further alleged that Mr Robertson charged accommodation at hotels, and a block of accommodation in Alice Springs towards this contractor’s project. The flight details of the contractor are inconsistent with the charged accommodation dates.

CAAMA had publicly explained that Mr Robertson’s departure was required by the organisation’s “Aboriginalisation” process.

This message was continued publicly under the management of Acting-CEO Joanne Miller, and from the board of CAAMA, including Catherine Satour who is now running for councillor in the town council election.

CAAMA, which received $3.3m in grants in the year ending June 30, 2016, paid off the balance of Mr Robertson’s contract, amounting to nearly $50,000, possibly driving the association towards insolvency.

Mr Hampton, once a Minister in Clare Martin’s Labor Government, became the CEO of CAAMA soon after the departure of Mr Robertson early this year.

The materials obtained by the News include copies of correspondence, financial statements, and records related to these allegations.

Right of reply: The News this morning emailed a draft of this report to Mr Hampton, the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Companies (ORIC) and Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion. ORIC referred us to a compliance notice it issued to CAAMA. Neither Mr Hampton nor Senator Scullion replied. The News will publish any other comments received after publication.