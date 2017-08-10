Town camp attackers should face full force of law

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The latest assault on two police officers in Alice Springs continues a disturbing trend of violence against emergency service workers.

Once again police have come under attack while doing their job.

Attacks across the Territory appear to be growing in frequency and severity and it was only luck that prevented more serious injuries occurring in the latest town camp attack.

The Northern Territory has mandatory sentencing for assaults of this type and it is my expectation that offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Chief Minister and Police Minister Michael Gunner needs to detail what plans his government will put in place to tackle this disturbing trend.

Gary Higgins

Opposition Leader