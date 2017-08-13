Police injured: Three incidents in one week

Police have arrested two women after they allegedly assaulted a police officer in Alice Springs yesterday morning.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Danny Bacon (pictured) said the officer and three colleagues were conducting patrols of Anzac Hill about 2am.

“Members were speaking to the occupant of a car when a 22-year-old woman approached the vehicle yelling at officers.

“She was directed to move away, before she smashed a bottle of alcohol.

“While being arrested, the woman allegedly grabbed the female officer, dropping her to the ground. During a struggle, the officer received head and facial injuries.

“A 21-year-old woman then approached a police vehicle with a weapon. She ignored a direction to stop, and was subdued and arrested.”

Both women were taken to the Alice Springs watch house, while the officer was taken to the Alice Springs Hospital.

This was the third time in a week officers have been injured while on the job.

“Violence should not be inflicted upon anyone in their workplace – especially those who are there to protect and keep Territorians safe,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Bacon said.

– Police release.