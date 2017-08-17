BDR light to start on Saturday

By ERWIN CHLANDA

If you slip into your favourite bottlo on Saturday for your weekend supplies make sure you “comply with approved identification scanning requirements under section 31A of the Liquor Act”.

Don’t blow a fuse – just take your driver’s licence. Yes, the BDR – Banned Drinkers Register for long – is back in town.

Well, it really starts on September 1 but in several “communities” – the label used in the NT Government media release – you won’t be able to get booze without showing ID. These include Alice Springs, Katherine, Nhulunbuy, Groote Eylandt, Tennant Creek and Milikapiti, says the release.

Early scanning won’t pick up people on the BDR before September 1 but it will identify individuals who are already prohibited from buying alcohol and they won’t be sold takeaway alcohol.

“This includes individuals who are subject to a court ordered bail condition relating to liquor and individuals who are subject to a Domestic and Family Violence order relating to liquor,” says the release.

PHOTO: Barman Ryan at the Gapview take-away with a scanner similar to the ones mothballed by the Giles government.