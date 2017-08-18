How to vote cards point to totally new council

By ERWIN CHLANDA

All eight members of the next town council will be new, they will be mostly green and with men and women in equal numbers.

The ranking according to votes will be Donna Digby, Catherine Satour, John Adams, Jimmy Cocking, Marli Banks, Joshua Burgoyne, Jodi Lennox and Matt Patterson.

That would be the case if all voters followed the how to vote cards (see table below) and no preferences were allocated.

Incumbents Eli Melky and Jamie de Brenni would miss out – Cr de Brenni by a whisker in 9th place and Cr Melky ranking 18th of the 19 candidates.

“Historically, incumbent candidates are usually returned to office,” says local historian and keen observer of the political situation, Alex Nelson.

“The table shows the attitude of candidates towards each-other, with preferences allocated along ideological lines.

“The very low ranking in this calculation of Cr Eli Melky, despite his hard work, may indicate that he is not popular with his fellow councillors.

“Cr Jacinta Price [who sits next to him in council] is giving him 13th position on her how to vote card.”

She is the only other councillor seeking re-election and is in 12th place on this count.

Whatever the case after next Saturday’s election, given that five positions have to be filled from a strong field, local government in Alice Springs will be nothing like it is today.

The table below shows the preferences suggested to voters by candidates whose how-to-vote cards were available this week – the lower the number the higher the likelihood of election (if first past the post were the counting method).

From left to right are the candidates and from top to bottom the positions on the ballot papers they are recommending to the voters. Cr Melky did not allocate preferences.

COUNCIL CANDIDATES in Alice Springs News Online (in order of publication):

27-year-old stands for council

(Joshua Burgoyne)

Alice council heading for Donald Trump style dynasty?

(Joshua Burgoyne)

Murray Stewart seeks come-back to town council

Environmentalist stands for Mayor, Councillor

(Jimmy Cocking)

Hostel for kids, healing a split town: candidate’s vision

(Donna Lemon)

Youth crime, flooding on Glen Auricht’s council agenda

Fresh eyes on his adopted home: candidate John Paul Sirus

Bridging gap between council and coalface: John Adams

‘Put community in the driving seat’: candidate Donna Digby

‘Room to move’ on environment: Greens council candidate

(Jodi Lennox)

Jenni Lillis: A council beyond rates, roads and rubbish

Candidate Marli Banks: less talk, more action

Flood report: a trickle, not a banker

(Jimmy Cocking, Mayor Damien Ryan)