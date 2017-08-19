Henley-on-Todd: day of the kids, big and small

The annual madcap caper in the Todd River, Henley-on-Todd, launched yesterday with a Mermaids’ Picnic and concert on the river banks, followed this morning by its traditional parade down Todd Mall.

 

Nautically-themed floats and costumes were  in prominence, with extra dash added by local children, coached in schools by artists in a project overseen by Red Hot Arts and sponsored by the Town Council. The event, in a new collaboration between the arts organisation and Rotary which runs the Henley-on-Todd,  also inaugurates this year’s Desert Festival.

 

Racing in bottomless boats is underway.

 

p2477 Henley Vikings 430

 

 

2477 Henley arty 2 430

 

 

2477 Henley arty 430

 

 

2477 Henley lasses

 

 

2477 Henley Mermaids 2 430

 

 

Above and below: A drumming band from Ltyentye Apurte (Santa Teresa) entertained the crowd at last night’s Mermaids’ Picnic.

 

p2477 Henley concert

 

 

 

