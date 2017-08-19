Henley-on-Todd: day of the kids, big and small

The annual madcap caper in the Todd River, Henley-on-Todd, launched yesterday with a Mermaids’ Picnic and concert on the river banks, followed this morning by its traditional parade down Todd Mall.

Nautically-themed floats and costumes were in prominence, with extra dash added by local children, coached in schools by artists in a project overseen by Red Hot Arts and sponsored by the Town Council. The event, in a new collaboration between the arts organisation and Rotary which runs the Henley-on-Todd, also inaugurates this year’s Desert Festival.

Racing in bottomless boats is underway.

Above and below: A drumming band from Ltyentye Apurte (Santa Teresa) entertained the crowd at last night’s Mermaids’ Picnic.