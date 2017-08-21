Thousands of voters miss out on last week of campaign 

COMMENT by KIERAN FINNANE

As of last Saturday, 2398 people had voted at the early polling centre in Alice Springs, according to figures released today by the NT Electoral Commission.

This is equivalent to one quarter of the formal votes cast in the 2012 council election.

That’s a lot of people voting before the campaign is fully fledged, a situation which is likely to favour incumbents and high profile candidates over the fresh faces coming forward. Some of them are highly credible candidates but they need time to make themselves and their platforms known to the community.

Early voters will have missed out too on taking into consideration anything emerging in this last week, for instance, from tonight’s forum for candidates organised by Tourism Central Australia and the Chamber of Commerce.

Early polling, which began on 14 August, also ties up candidates and supporters at the polling centre, handing out how-to-votes, rather than getting out and about in the community.

No doubt designed to maximise the number of votes cast, extended early polling acts against those votes being fully informed.

