Lambley wants ALP probed on Dan Murphy’s

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I asked the Chief Minister in Parliament yesterday to provide details of all political donations provided to the NT ALP by people connected to the NT alcohol industry, in the lead up to the August 2016 election.

I gave all cabinet ministers 24 hour notice of this request. But still the Chief Minister chose not to provide this information.

I also censured the government for their lack of honesty and openness in their decision to restrict the floor space of takeaway liquor outlets thereby banning Dan Murphy’s from coming to Darwin.

It appears that the Gunner government introduced legislation in Parliament that identically reflected a policy of the Australian Hotels Association of the NT, in exchange for substantial political donations.

The Chief Minister [also] failed to provide proof that the decision to restrict the floor space of takeaway liquor outlets to 400m2 was an ALP policy before being approached by the AHA.

They have failed their own pledge of acting with honesty and integrity. Questions need to be answered on the entire process of government introducing legislation to Ban the Dan.

I will be referring this matter to the Political Donations Inquiry and the new Independent Commission Against Corruption in 2018 when it commences operation.

Robyn Lambley (pictured)

Independent Member for Araluen