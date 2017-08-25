Firearms stolen from a police station

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Police are calling for information following an unlawful entry and theft of three firearms from the remote police station in Finke, south of Alice Springs.

Assistant Commissioner Danny Bacon says that a safe, containing the weapons and multiple cans of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray, was stolen whilst officers were not in the community.

The firearms are a .22 Bruno CZ Rifle, a .308 Remington 700 (similar to the one pictured) and a 12 gauge Remington 12G.

“We urge anyone with any information to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000,” says Assistant Commissioner Bacon.