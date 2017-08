By ERWIN CHLANDA

With two-thirds of the votes counted Damien Ryan has nearly double Jimmy Cocking’s vote for Mayor, and Jacinta Price is streets ahead in the primary count for councillor.

She has 2059 votes, followed by Cocking (1465), Jamie de Brenni (832), Eli Melky (827), Matt Patterson (505) and Glen Auricht (481).

This update was made at 8.58pm.

Incumbent Damien Ryan received 6192 votes, and Mr Cocking 3293.