Let the gas flow, says Nigel Scullion

Sir – Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner must end his ill-thought out gas moratorium and open up the much-needed gas reserves and create jobs for the Territory and the country.
If he doesn’t want to listen to me, I suggest he listen to his Federal leader, Bill Shorten. He is quoted in today’s Australian: “We need to open up the supply of gas, we need to get building pipelines.”
Even Mr Shorten knows Mr Gunner needs to end his silly ban and promote economic growth for the Territory.
Since the election last year the NT economy has slipped and is now second last on the CommSec State of the States report.
As Opposition leader Gary Higgins stated, after 15 years of population growth, budget forecasts show Labor will preside over a population reduction this financial year and by 2020 a decade of growth in population numbers will be wiped away.
Business is so worried about Michael Gunner’s performance, or lack thereof, that some of the Territory’s top business leaders have formed the Darwin Major Business Group to help this hapless government make good business policy.
Nigel Scullion (pictured)
Country Liberals Senator for the Northern Territory
We do not need more gas – we have solar power for almost every day of the year and should finally use this environmentally friendly ressource everywhere!View Comment
Let’s not be so last century any longer and be first in 100% renewable energy in the world!
Come on politicians, don’t be silly any longer and make it happen! Your voters want it and the environment needs clean power!
Gunna doesn’t need to listen to the Feds. He needs to listen firstly to his constituents. Gas actually won’t provide many jobs or money.View Comment
And the gas isn’t that needed, there is a worldwide glut.
And absolutely no shortage in Australia.
Fracking endangers our water supply and while gas is good to boil the kettle it won’t matter if you cant drink the water.