Will Aboriginal councillor be blocked from town camps?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Some unpleasant events from the town council elections continue to reverberate.

We received a reader’s comment from Tangentyere CEO Walter Shaw (at right) which contained remarks about top-scoring candidate Jacinta Price which we did not consider fit for publication.

It also contained this line: “She may get into council, but the doors are shut with regards to town camps.”

Tangentyere is an Aboriginal-controlled NGO funded to deliver some services in the town’s 18 Aboriginal camps.

We emailed Mr Shaw, asking whether what he wrote means “that you will be blocking Ms Price (at left) from accessing her constituents in town camps should she be elected, which seems certain?”

We received the following reply: “Tangentyere stands ready as always to deal constructively with the Alice Springs Town Council on issues that affect Town Campers and the wider Alice Springs community.

“Tangentyere and Town Campers would expect to have the same respect and courtesies extended to them and their representatives as is given to the elected representatives of the Alice Springs non Indigenous community.”

As Mr Shaw’s email also contains the line “nothing further to add” we can only speculate as follows: If Mr Shaw considers Ms Price affords him “respect and courtesies” then she will be allowed into the camps.

If not she won’t.

A second point to note is that Mr Shaw seems to think the Town Council represents the “non Indigenous community” only.

This is despite the presence of three Aboriginal candidates, including the emphatically victorious Ms Price, and presumably many Aboriginal people exercising their right to vote.