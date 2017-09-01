Govt quality agency investigates Batchelor Institute

Above: Batchelor Institute 2016 graduation parade in Alice Springs.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A spokesman for the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA), an instrumentality of the Federal Government, says it has “recently received a complaint regarding training and assessment being provided by Batchelor Institute.

“ASQA is currently investigating the complaint,” says the spokesman. No further information was available.

The investigation follows the sudden departure of CEO Robert Somerville last month.

ASQA last audited Batchelor in 2014.

It is the national regulator for the vocational education and training (VET) sector and “seeks to make sure that the sector’s quality is maintained through the effective regulation of vocational education and training providers [and] accredited vocational education and training courses,” according to its website.

“Australia is fortunate to have a world-leading vocational education and training system.

“This crucial sector provides training in the skills Australians need for employment, and injects billions of dollars of export income into the economy each year.

“ASQA makes sure that the quality and reputation of Australia’s VET system is maintained through effective national regulation.”

We have sought urgent comment from Batchelor Institute; we will post their reply as soon as it comes to hand.