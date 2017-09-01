Indecent assault on 13-year-old girl

Police are calling for witnesses of an alleged indecent assault in Gillen on Wednesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Allan Milner says police allege the incident occurred about 10pm.

“A 13-year-old girl was followed down an alleyway in Gillen and indecently assaulted by a male, who is described as Caucasian, about 30 years old, with blues eyes and wearing glasses,” he said.

“He was wearing a black jumper, black tracksuit pants, black shoes and a black cap.

“He was driving a white four-door 4WD wagon.

“Police are particularly interested in speaking with the female driver of a small blue sedan, who stopped to ask the victim if she was OK.”

Police can be contacted on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number 8244675.