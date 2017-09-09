Is the Stuart statue next?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Will the world’s latest colour revolution now being coaxed into a nation-destroying blaze across the USA find incendiary copycats here in Australia?

I hope I’m wrong, but almost as if on cue we may see another history-denying effort to remove Stuart’s statue from Stuart Park.

Why? By all accounts Stuart was an inoffensive but intrepid explorer who was the first European to travel from south to north and back again through the middle of Australia. Surely that was a journey worth commemorating.

And, of course he carried a gun.

It’s not hard to see the link between any renewed effort to remove Stuart’s statue in Alice Springs and the controversy over Captain Cook’s statue in Sydney.

We all now know Cook did not “discover” Australia. He was, however, the first European navigator to explore the eastern coastline, and his voyage did herald the birth of modern Austrlia. A more accurate plaque would be corrective enough, and not before time.

The same could apply to statues of the great American general, Robert E Lee. He was foremost a states’ rights defender, not a defender of slavery.

There is a possible way around this local issue that could be satisfactory to all. Those objecting to the statue could choose a subject, commission a statue and lobby Council to have it installed in the same park where Stuart’s statue now stands. I imagine Council would embrace the chance to balance the story being told there.

Hal Duell

Alice Springs