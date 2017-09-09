Is the Stuart statue next?

Sir – Will the world’s latest colour revolution now being coaxed into a nation-destroying blaze across the USA find incendiary copycats here in Australia?
I hope I’m wrong, but almost as if on cue we may see another history-denying effort to remove Stuart’s statue from Stuart Park.
Why? By all accounts Stuart was an inoffensive but intrepid explorer who was the first European to travel from south to north and back again through the middle of Australia. Surely that was a journey worth commemorating.
And, of course he carried a gun.
It’s not hard to see the link between any renewed effort to remove Stuart’s statue in Alice Springs and the controversy over Captain Cook’s statue in Sydney.
We all now know Cook did not “discover” Australia. He was, however, the first European navigator to explore the eastern coastline, and his voyage did herald the birth of modern Austrlia. A more accurate plaque would be corrective enough, and not before time.
The same could apply to statues of the great American general, Robert E Lee. He was foremost a states’ rights defender, not a defender of slavery.
There is a possible way around this local issue that could be satisfactory to all. Those objecting to the statue could choose a subject, commission a statue and lobby Council to have it installed in the same park where Stuart’s statue now stands. I imagine Council would embrace the chance to balance the story being told there.
Hal Duell
Alice Springs
The statue is a celebration of the incredible feats of an individual in a foreign land. His achievements are based on well documented, verifiable facts. In every race, in every culture there are individuals whose exploratory achievements are equally worthy of recognition.View Comment
These achievements first and foremost must be recognised for what they are. Individual brilliance.
They should not be seen primarily through the racially stereotyped prism. All that does is promote the petty politics of different cultures as though it is some sort of cultural competition.
Fairminded people of all races and cultures genuinely recognise these individuals of whatever race. Historians, elders and all interested students of Aboriginal and TI cultures should do their due diligence research of any individual they think deserves recognition, and then lobby to get a statue erected, as with Stuart and Cook. Advocating to tear down existing statues to these blokes just looks petty and meanspirited.
To me the statue looks a monument to terra nullius. It tells only one side if a big story. The council that accepted this donation should put up some bucks for another statue that will help tell the whole story.View Comment