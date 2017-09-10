CLP pushes for oil & gas, including fracking

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Country Liberals Central Council has endorsed an onshore oil and gas exploration policy to grow the Territory economy, deliver reliable and affordable gas to the nation and protect our agriculture and water assets and remote and regional communities.

The decision endorses the position outlined by Parliamentary Leader Gary Higgins during his Budget speech in reply and the recommendations contained in Dr Allan Hawke’s 2015 on-shore gas inquiry.

The Country Liberals have a history of developing the Territory economy, in contrast with Labor. It and the unions are tearing themselves apart over on-shore gas – and the Territory economy is paying the price.

Labor and the unions’ fracking moratorium is a needless handbrake on the Territory economy.

The Hawke Report was very clear – the environmental risks associated with hydraulic fracturing can be managed effectively, subject to the creation of a robust regulatory regime.

The Country Liberals will work with communities to explain the benefits of on-shore gas development and measures being put in place to ensure it is done safely and sustainably.

The on-shore gas motion [requires] the industry being governed by world’s best practice and science-based regulations to protect agricultural, water and biodiversity values of the land.

That land owner / holder rights to negotiate and agree to access be enshrined in legislation.

A royalty regime be established that returns benefits into the future for land holders, regional communities, the NT generally and encourages or facilitates future economic opportunities.

The principle of a potential gas reservation policy also be referred to the policy committee for development to ensure future supply for NT power generation and industry development.

Shane Stone

CLP President