Man sought in connection with serious assault

Police are calling for information on the whereabouts of 22-year-old Glen Sharpe (pictured).

They wish to speak with him to assist with their enquiries into a serious assault in East Side on Tuesday, September 5.

He is described as Indigenous in appearance, about 193cm tall, solid build with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing light grey track suit pants, a high visibility polo top and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Mr Sharpe’s whereabouts should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

– Police release.