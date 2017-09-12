Alice wants substantial increase in solar: survey

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The RePower Alice Springs community solar survey has received 816 responses, with the vast majority of residents expressing a desire for a significant increase in solar powered energy for the town.

The survey was conducted over four months and was only open to Alice Springs, Santa Teresa and Hermannsburg residents.

Only 13% of respondents agreed with the Northern Territory Government policy target of 50% renewable energy by 2030, while 76% of respondents wanted 70% to 100% of Alice Springs’ power to come from renewable sources.

Less than 2% felt that there should be no increase from the current amount of solar energy generated. 78% stated reducing carbon emissions was the main reason for pursuing a solar future, closely followed by reducing electricity bills.

Promoting Alice Springs as a solar city ranked high in the responses by locals.

Lack of government political will (NT and Federal) was the key perceived barrier to increasing solar power in Alice Springs for 60% of respondents and the influence of the fossil fuel industry were also rated highly as barriers.

RePower Alice Springs is a volunteer community group with the vision of 100% renewable energy for Alice Springs by 2030.

With more than 300 sunny days a year and an isolated electrical grid, it is entirely possible. We are committed to working with the NT Government and other stakeholders to bring about this vision. 816 responses to the survey is a fantastic result and shows the level of community interest in solar power.

Harshini Bartlett

Alice Springs