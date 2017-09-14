‘Territory Labor fails to enact its own fracking policy’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – News of Jemena’s Northern Gas Pipeline construction beginning in Mt Isa has left Territorians asking: What has happened to Labor’s motion to stop the pipeline from carrying fracked gas?”

Labor passed a motion at the 2017 Territory Labor Conference, to support traditional owners and landholders in their calls for no fracked gas to be carried by the Northern Gas Pipeline, yet [resource minister] Ken Vowles (pictured) has not implemented the motion.

When is he going to get serious about listening to Territorians and support a frack free pipeline?

“How committed is Territory Labor to keeping their promises and enacting their own policies regarding fracking?

How serious is Vowles about the NT Fracking Inquiry, if he is approving fracking infrastructure like the pipeline?

Pauline Cass

Territory Frack-Free Alliance