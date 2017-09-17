Lambley: Asbestos just one problem in hospital

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The discovery of asbestos at the hospital, threatening the health of staff and patients, is the perfect time for the NT Government to commit to building a new hospital by 2030.



The estimated cost of repairs and maintenance over the next 20 years, including the expensive removal and replacement of asbestos possibly throughout the whole of the main building and beyond, is easily over half a billion dollars.

With the Palmerston hospital nearing completion, the Department of Health is at an ideal point to commence work on a new hospital for Alice Springs.”

The current hospital was completed in 1976, with planning commencing in 1963. It is now an old, antiquated building that no longer meets many national standards.

Nor does it meet the expectation of Central Australian residents and visitors needing to access this important regional acute health service.



The NT Government must take this situation very seriously and consider the long term health infrastructure needs of Central Australia. It is not good enough to patch up this old building again and again.



Asbestos is just one of the significant problems of the Alice Springs Hospital. There is a serious lack of parking – with a lack of CCTV coverage, and a significant percentage of this parking being unsealed and unsafe.



The hospital has run out of space with literally no room for expansion except for vertically, which is not culturally appropriate for a large section of the patients who are Aboriginal people from remote areas.



I have been calling for a new hospital for 2030 since 2016, including motions Parliament in May 2016 and then again in March 2017.

Both these calls were rejected by the CLP NT Government and then the Labor NT Government.



Robyn Lambley MLA (pictured)

Independent Member for Araluen