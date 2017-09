By ERWIN CHLANDA

Fire crews fought a grass fire that burned close to rural residential properties this afternoon.

It skirted blocks in the Rangeview Estate area, just north of the Petrick and Schafer roads cul-de-sacs.

An NTFS spokesman says there were no injuries and no property damage and the blaze was pushed by north-westerly winds into vacant Amoonguna land, south of the Todd River.