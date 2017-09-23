Looking for her granddaughter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

Sir – My name is Shirley Symons. I live in a small town called Kinglake inVictoria.

 

My son Richard (Dick) lived in Alice Springs for 20 odd years.

 

I was told fairly recently the I have a granddaughter who possibly still lives in The Alice.

 

I am nor 89 years old and I would very much like to meet her, not for any other reason than that I wold like to know how she fares.

 

I don’t know her name but I believe her mother worked or owned an art gallery.

 

I can be contacted on 0400 123247 or 03 5786 1454.

 

Shirley Symons
13 McMahons Road
Kinglake 3763

 

 

 

