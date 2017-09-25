Is it dust? Is it smoke?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

It’s a bit of both, says Met Bureau senior forecaster Chris Kent.

Strong north-westerly winds pushed ahead of a trough in WA, mixed with the very dry conditions since March and April, are stirring up dust as well as fanning fires.

The trough is expected in the south-west of the NT by Wednesday, with some cloud cover and lower temperatures expected.

The fine dust is likely to hang in the air for a couple more days until it settles, perhaps by Thursday, says Mr Kent.

Image: Fire hotspots – the red ones up to two hours old, the yellow ones between 24 and 48 hours. Top: How a social media poster saw this morning.