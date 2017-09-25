You can vote No with love: Alice priest

Sir – I propose to say No to same-sex marriage with love and respect for those in same-sex relationships.
Two of the basic meanings for the existence of the two human sexes are companionship and procreation. Both are inherently linked to marriage.
This link elevates procreation to be more than just a biological function. Human beings do not anonymously meet and mate and move on.
For humans, procreation de facto begins prior to the union of egg and sperm, with the establishment of a loving, complementary community of two persons with the ability and desire to conceive and welcome a child. We name this status a marriage.
After conception, procreation continues with the contribution by both mother and father to their child of the love and attention, education and guidance every developing human being needs and to which each is entitled.
This bearing and raising of children is so serious that the Catholic Church views marriage as a sacrament between a man and a woman.
It is so serious that the Federal Government of Australia licenses marriage, and deems it necessary to attach legal consequences, benefits and responsibilities.
Consequently, the church’s opposition to same sex marriage is based on more than the procreative dimension of marriage. The church also understands the unity of marriage is a complementarity and union whose essence involves a relationship which transcends sexual differences. Gay and lesbian contradict both the procreative and unitive dimension of marriage.
To vote Yes is to deny the inherent procreative nature of marriage and therefore changes its definition. It also voids it.
The law of the land cannot require a married couple to have children any more than it can force them to love each other or stay together for life.
But, at the very least, the law can require that a marriage be modelled in accord with its inherent procreative nature which means, of course, a male and a female.
If one eliminates procreation from the basic definition of marriage, on what legal basis could one stop three people from getting married, or a mother and a son or a girl and a tree, etc.?
The most basic and ideal building block of society and our communities is the biological family – mother, father and children.
This is also based on natural law and divine revelation. The benefits given already by the Australian Government to married couples endorse this basic premise that a healthy society needs children conceived and nurtured in a loving family environments in order to become productive and contributing adults.
These are not simply privileges and rights for married couples so much as they are endorsement and support for families.
My government license to legally conduct a church wedding exits, then, for the benefit of a permanent union that presumes children and, therefore, for society’s healthy and productive future. Simply put, the license is primarily for the sake of the children, not the couple.
Therefore, any discussion of “same-sex marriage / partnership / union” that misses this point will become mired in confusion.
The reality is there is a great diversity of living arrangements that have existed in our world today. And our Judaeo-Christian framework also demands that we treat every person as made in the very image and likeness of God.
All are broken but loved. God does not hate gays and lesbians. God desires all homosexuals not to bury themselves in shame with something they never chose. And the word “homosexual” is an adjective and describes only part of who a person is.
It is not caused by sinfulness nor is it a pathological problem that needs a cure. The church is not going to “force you out of the closet” and your parents are not to receive the blame for it.
Therefore, an environment of indifference that shames those who have same-sex attraction is self-destructing and alienating. Homosexual persons are not objects of scorn and any laws which discriminate against homosexual people perpetrate a great moral evil that must be resisted.
The church disavows all forms of unjust discrimination because Jesus Christ commands us all to “love one another”.
Whatever our sexual orientation is, we need to know that our true identity is not our sexual attraction but: a creature of merciful God, and by grace, His child and heir to eternal life.
But every sexuality is different and the law must respect differences. Justice requires it. By voting No, I am in no way being disrespectful to gay people nor am I making anybody less equal.
This is a vote on the time-tested nature of marriage not about denigrating or silencing those in same-sex relationship.
If at the end of the day, the Yes votes win, the church’s understanding of marriage will remain and she will still fully support the full dignity, due to each and every person, no matter their sexual orientation.
Father Asaeli Raass SVD (pictured)
Parish Priest, OLSH Catholic Church,
Alice Springs
8 Comments (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
There are so many ironies at work in this SSM “Yes” campaign.View Comment
First I witness the intimidation, and lack of respect via name calling by so many in the “Yes” camp who assume such righteous, even moral superiority, that they believe belongs with those “narrow” moralising proponents in the “No” camp.
Then there is the situation that the LGBTIQ community now desires access to an institution (marriage) that it has denigrated over several decades.
Finally the institution is being abandoned by the traditional male-female partners at the very time those same-sex couples wish to embrace.
There seems very little tolerance in the “Yes” camp. It is much like the Republican Movement. In the unlikely event that it fails to carry a majority it will simply result in a new, (even nastier) campaign at a later date.
“No” won’t mean “no” at all. Well, not for long. The argument that “every other western country has embraced SSM so jump on board”, is really a post-modern argument of populism versus moral persuasion.
Miss Roullet has drawn timely attention to the reluctance of NO voters to openly air their views for fear of attack.View Comment
So far, five of the six comments have been YES voters firing shots at NO voter religion and race. Fair enough. To be expected.
However, this is further anecdotal evidence to explain why it is understandable that atheist and agnostic NO voters are keeping views to themselves and the survey envelope.
They are staying down in their foxholes because if they stick their heads up above the trench and who knows what part of their individual character or anatomy will be blitzkrieged by some of the more militant YES army!
I am sad that you believe celibate priests like you are not “ideal building blocks of society” just because you do not choose a wife and children.View Comment
That is not true in this town! An ideal building block of Alice Springs society is acceptance of sexual differences – including yours.
We would never discriminate against you just because you do not procreate!
Alice Springs supports your choice to make a lifelong commitment to love through celibacy. In turn, you should support other people’s desires make their own lifelong commitment to love through marriage.
We need as many ways as possible for people to make lifelong commitments to love, because it brings people together and builds a stronger Alice Springs.
It is the will of our loving God for us all to vote YES.
Your name looks Samoan to me. If so, Samoan culture includes Fa’afafine which is the specific embracing of homosexuality. Why not talk about that in your letter?View Comment
“The church disavows all forms of unjust discrimination” but promotes discrimination.View Comment
“Any laws that discriminate against homosexuals perpetrate a great moral evil that must be resisted.” So vote yes and end discriminatory laws.
What about those M/F couples who get married and have no intention of having children?View Comment
I know of several couples with this view. Bang goes the procreation theory.
And I’m afraid many religions have bent the rules to suit themselves. Child abuse covered up but unwed couples who are having / had children outside of marriage are shunned by the their employer, the Catholic Church. My daughter is a classic example.
She has raised two beautiful children with her partner, but not married and was made to feel like an outcast at the Catholic School where she worked.
No goodbye and good luck when she went on maternity leave, no nothing.
My other daughter is gay and has been in a loving stable relationship with a lovely girl who has three children, one boy and two girls. No stress levels there.
And when my daughter came out as gay she was 17 and had lived with this knowledge for three years but did not want to burden me with her “problem” while I was going through a marriage break up.
Her coming out was like this: Mum and Dad I’ve got three things to tell you. UH-OH, she’s pregnant, in trouble with the police or owes someone money were my thoughts.
Firstly she said, I’ve had my hip pierced. Yuk I said.
Secondly, when I go out drinking at the pub (hang on you are only 17, but to think about it I did the same) I also smoke. Hmmm.
Thirdly my friend Tash is also my partner. By this time she was crying and wanted a hug. This I duly gave her and said I have one thing to say to you. What, she said, trembling and crying? Give up the smokes I said. No pain, no discarding of her, no telling her she was bad and what had we done wrong.
I love her as much today as then and her father does too.
Sorry, Father, but you can’t have it both ways. God’s love is inclusive not exclusive. Desmond Tutu once said that if God was homophobic he would prefer the other place and I totally agree with him.
Not only have you, and this paper in publishing this, denigrated those in a same sex marriage, you have also denigrated those families that for many reasons do not have all parents, those in defacto relationships and married couples who are unable to have children. You should be ashamed of yourself.View Comment
Father Raass. I have never met you. However, as a Christian and a former Sacred Heart Alician parishioner, I will put my hand up as a No voter to say that you have nailed the essence of our side of the debate.View Comment
The word “love” is a great word in the English language.
Unfortunately, it can be ambushed to mean whatever anyone wants it to mean, to quote a famous character of old.
Whatever camp one is in, no matter what opinion one has about marriage, the word “love” will always remain a constant.
In coming out as a straight to say this publicly, I extend my love to my gay friends in Alice.
Nothing for me will change in the way I have always loved and respected you no matter what your views on marriage may be. I hope my fellow No voters will also come out and express the same view.