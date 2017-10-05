Tourism, cattle, mining, oil, gas: The world’s your oyster, Stuart.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

There is a sense of disquiet and urgency in the electorate of Stuart, which is bigger than Italy but has an adult population of just 5000.

“Bush electorates in general feel let down by government,” says Stuart’s Member of Parliament, Scott McConnell.

“This includes current and previous NT and Commonwealth Governments. “Constituents still feel disempowered because of aspects of the Intervention, the shire and regional council Local Government model, and the imposition of a wholly public housing model in remote communities. “The interesting aspect of this is that while constituents still want equitable service delivery – roads, mobile coverage, police stations – many people are talking about equity of opportunity to participate in the working economy.” This, of course, means getting off welfare. “It’s a long road, but it starts with the aspiration, which is clearly present. To deliver, government, industry and community must work together,” says Mr McConnell. “There is under- or even un-utilised Indigenous labour out there. A number of these people are expressing interest in engaging in the workforce. The equity of opportunity that I often speak of includes education, infrastructure and industry.” Mr McConnell (Labor) won the seat a year ago in an almost unprecedented swing of 31% from domestic violence activist Bess Price (Country Liberal Party) who in turn had turfed out in 2012 her nephew, Karl Hampton (Labor), whose vote had halved. Mr McConnell holds the Territory’s second safest seat with a 25.4% margin. The CLP’s Roger Vale held Stuart for nine years from 1974, Labor’s Brian Ede for 13, Labor’s Peter Toyne for 10 and Mr Hampton for six. Stuart has become a seismic place. “I’m tired of the electorate of Stuart being looked at through the deficit model,” says Mr McConnell (at right), pointing to “highly productive pastoral enterprises, tourism enterprises, extractive industries such as mines, gas and oil in the electorate”.

The Mereenie oil and gas fields are straddling the boundaries between the Stuart and Namatjira electorates.

“What role fracking will have in the NT in the future is a decision yet to be taken by Government.”

Mr McConnell continues: “It is acknowledged that the local workforce utilisation can improve. Must improve. This is one of my greatest priorities as the Member for Stuart. “I am, of course, frustrated to see employment and business opportunities in the electorate not being taken up by local people. However, I understand the complexities in this space. Without making excuses, we need collectively to work on the barriers to local workforce utilisation.” He says pastoral properties that productively supported small groups under private ownership will never be able to sustain much larger Traditional Owner populations. “This is why innovation is always required. The pastoral industry has changed dramatically, particularly post BTEC.” It is a long time since the Aboriginal men were ringers, and the mail plane has started to come with the fortnightly government cheques, now called sit-down money. But Mr McConnell takes the glass-half-full view: “It is an asset that Indigenous people, predominantly men, still aspire to work in the pastoral industry. “It is my experience that Indigenous people like to work in workplaces that recognise their intrinsic knowledge and understanding. “Being an artist, a ranger, and an interpreter are all good examples. “Being a ringer is also a good example. I want to do more work over the coming months in this space, trying to further facilitate relationships between Indigenous communities and pastoral enterprises. “I do sincerely believe that there is a ‘seismic’ change happening in Indigenous communities and people are becoming much more aspirational. “I will use the knowledge that people want change to put as much constructive pressure on government and others to assist my constituents to fulfil these aspirations. “The future isn’t written for us,” he says. Mr McConnell grew up with Aboriginal kids on a remote cattle station: “We were more the same than different,” he says. Before entering politics he joined a government funded outstation support organisation, Ingkerreke, where he soon became the manager. He added to it an Aboriginal-owned steel manufacturing company. He says it is his “sincere belief that the best way to deliver on time, on budget, and to the quality the client requires is competition. There is only one commercial reality. The sooner we realise this is relevant as much across the Indigenous sector, as with most other sectors, the better off we will be.” Last week the Parliamentary circus was in Alice Springs, with a Caucus meeting (in which he takes part) and a Cabinet meeting (from which as a backbencher he is excluded). “I am not a member of Cabinet and am never present at Cabinet meetings and am not privy to Cabinet discussion. That is absolutely appropriate,” he says. So Mr McConnell last week did what he likes best: helping constituents who are stuck in town after the footy grand final to get back to the Western Desert; assisting with sorry camps and other cultural obligations, informing people of their options, resources and assistance available, but also facilitating resilience, self-reliance and planning. “I do like this aspect of my role. I prefer to develop policy in line with my aspiration – equity of opportunity for my constituents,” he says. After a bit more than a year in Parliament he says this is what’s taking shape on the path to getting off welfare: “It’s not a matter of changing the hand-out rules. It’s a matter of learning skills and using them.” • Tourism, including in the West MacDonnell ranges, is potentially huge: Cultural enterprises, 4WD tours run by traditional owners. This already has a foothold in the Kimberleys in WA, “small scale camping with custodians of cultural knowledge, getting to see the world from their perspective”. • Further development of mountain biking in whose development Mr McConnell played a key role as the manager of Ingkerreke. It sponsored the nascent sport in the immediate vicinity of Alice Springs. Time has come, he says, to expand it to the magnificent surroundings of the town, similar to the Uthah San Juan trail, a course of several hundred kilometres along a string of huts that carry daily essentials and have a bed for contestants to sleep in. • Building on the strong base of Indigenous art centres by diverting as much as he can of the government’s planned Art Trail through his electorate, coupling painting trips with light 4WD adventures, and having Alice Springs as a comfortable home base. Events such as Desert Song at Ormiston Gorge would fit well into that, focussing on “land and people”.

• Running cattle differently to the traditions of the non-Indigenous stations, under an operating system more akin to Aboriginal society, involving families and clans, but conscious that the earnings from even fairly large holdings rarely produce much more than what is enough for a single family. We talked about Alvin Toffler’s 1980s cult book The Third Wave, about leapfrogging social and educational shortcomings through clever technology. Could it change the parlous standard of reading and writing among young people in the bush? Mr McConnell picks up his mobile phone: “Just three months after young people get one of these their reading improves out of sight. It gives them access to the big, wide world. It’s their access to the internet and particularly Facebook.”

PHOTOS: Top – Aboriginal stockman: “It is an asset that Indigenous people, predominantly men, still aspire to work in the pastoral industry,” says Mr McConnell. (Photo National Library of Australia.) Centre – Map of the electorate of Stuart. ABOVE – Mereenie oilfield.