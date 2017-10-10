Hundreds of empty plastic wine bottles in Todd

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Hundreds of empty plastic liquor bottles are strewn across the bed of the Todd River downstream from The Gap causeway.

Almost all of the bottles are labelled Poker Face Chardonnay wine.

These are available from the United Heavitree Gap bottle shop about two minutes’ walk away, on the eastern bank of the river.

They are sold from boxes in the bottle department at a cost of $10. That brand is available interstate for $6.99.

A spokesman for United, Dave Szymczak, when asked to comment, did not deny that the brand was being sold by the store but said it is operating in full compliance with liquor licensing laws and it cooperates with the police.

“We are aware of the drinking problem in Alice Sprigs,” Mr Szymczak said. “We are not in a position to control illegal drinking.”

He said the company would consider initiatives and would advise the Alice Springs News Online when any decision has been made.

Police Commander Michael White told the News that officers are continued to be deployed at Temporary Beat Locations – locally referred to as “cops at bottle shops” – since the introduction of the Banned Drinkers Register, but their presence is subject to operational requirements.

“NT Police are absolutely committed to working in partnership with other government agencies, and the community, to limit the supply of alcohol to vulnerable people,” said Commander White.

“We continue to target and combat the secondary supply of alcohol.”