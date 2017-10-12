Massive downturn of home starts in NT

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Northern Territory by far leads the nation in the downturn of new dwelling starts in the June quarter: The drop was 28.3%, with the ACT at 22.4%, WA 21.4% and Queensland 16.5%.

All other states were in single digits with even the ailing South Australia down only 3.8%. NSW was down just 0.3%.

“Constraints on lending to investors are compounding a slowdown in building activity and could lead to worsening affordability,” says Housing Industry Association senior economist, Shane Garrett.

He says the ABS released housing finance data today and building activity data yesterday showing investor lending and housing starts are cooling.

“New dwellings starts are now 8% lower than this time last year.

“This slowdown is further highlighted in finance data which show that the volume of loans for new dwellings fell by 1.2 per cent in August.

“Construction of new dwellings has been in decline for more than a year and it is the apartment side of the market that is leading the downturn,” says Mr Garrett.