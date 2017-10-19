Town council denies blocking new servos

By ERWIN CHLANDA (Updated – see below.)

The town council says it will reply this afternoon to allegations from United Petroleum which claims that the council has “scuttled” plans to build three new service stations.

United Petroleum CEO David Szymczak says the company, which is operating the Heavitree Gap service station (photo at top), has received government development permission for the Beaurepaires Site (Cnr. Stuart Highway and Schwarz Crescent ), the old drive-in site on the South Stuart Highway and the Scrap Yard Block (Cnr. Stuart Highway and Sergeant Street).

“The development has stalled due to the unreasonable behaviour of Alice Springs Town Council. Over the last few weeks the Chief Minister’s office have tried to intervene to convince the council to give final approval to one of their own conditions (which has been satisfied) – but has been unsuccessful,” says Mr Szymczak.

“United Petroleum will redirect its capital spend to Queensland and Victoria. Locked out of the Alice Springs market three times in a row by the Alice Springs Town Council is peculiar.”

UPDATE 4:10pm

Town Council Director Technical Services Scott Allen has made the following statement:–

“43 Stuart Highway (Beaurepaires Site): Below is Council’s resolution from the Development Committee Meeting on 2 and 3 October 2017 in relation to the proposed United Petroleum development at 43 Stuart Highway.

“That Council does not support the Schwartz Crescent proposal for exit or entry of any traffic in relation to the proposed development.”

“194 Stuart Highway (Former Territory Wreckers Site): Council is reviewing the documentation for this development.

“To my knowledge, at no stage has Council been approached to comment on the old drive-in site as this property is privately owned and the road infrastructure is the responsibility of the NTG.

“Council welcomes further discussions with United Petroleum and is open to continued dialogue regarding their developments in Alice Springs.”