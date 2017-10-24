Bottle shop cops ‘security guards, paid for by the taxpayer’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – In the same week the Minister for Police and Commissioner for Police stood shoulder to shoulder to announce a fast tracked accelerated recruit squad for Alice Springs, all but acknowledging the drained resources in Central Australia, police resources have been re-prioritised for bottle shop duties.

It is disappointing the commissioner has failed to support senior police in Alice Springs who have worked tirelessly to develop a process which reverts to proactive policing of all social order problems, at the whim of what appears to be political pressure.

The commissioner’s office has directed that staffing bottle shops as pseudo security guards should be done first and foremost, ahead of all other policing duties. This of course includes understaffed remote stations.

Standing at a privately-owned bottle shop as a pseudo security guard, paid for by the taxpayer, must stop.

We have what appears to be a situation where a minority is dictating to government and the commissioner how to police a community. This is a disgrace and our police have had enough.

Resources are being drawn from across Central Australia to staff bottle shops in Point of Sale Intervention (POSI) duties, and the rosters for this are being filled as priority.

For as long as POSIs continue, the police force will be under resourced, undermanned and not able to proactively conduct police duties, such as intelligence-led investigations to full capacity.

Paul McCue (pictured)

Northern Territory Police Association President