Fuel firm on warpath with Alice upgrades Katherine site

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A fuel company that threatened to turn its back on Alice Springs says it will be opening a servo in Katherine today.

United Petroleum’s national marketing manager, Andrew English, says his company’s redeveloped site there includes the first Pie Face Restaurant in the NT “with artisan roasted coffee” and “clean and comfortable amenities with bathroom facilities”.

While at Katerine Mayor Fay Miller will be officiating at the opening, three proposed projects in Alice are subject to a wrangle with the town council here.

Mr English says United Petroleum is an independent, 100% Australian owned company specialising in “fuel importation and ethanol manufacturing generating employment for more than 2,500 Australians.

“The United Dalby Bio-Refinery in the Darling Downs region is Australia’s first grain-to-ethanol production facility, and manufactures the ethanol for United’s E10 and E85 Fuels.”

He says United has over 400 retail service stations and unmanned locations nationally.