Police: We do not condone vigilantes

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Police have rejected allegations that they have acted improperly in their investigation of a bashing of two boys earlier this month.

A spokesman says: “Police conducted a thorough investigation regarding this matter, resulting in two males aged 21 and 27, being arrested and charged.

“As these matters are now before the courts, police are unable to comment further.

“Police do not support or condone any vigilante activity or anyone taking the law into their own hands. We request that members of the public stop and think before potentially putting themselves and others at risk. We encourage the public to call 131 444 or 000 when police assistance is needed.”

The allegations were made in a media release from the Shut Youth Prisons group this morning.

The statement said in part: “We fear for our lives and the police give us no answers. The police have misconducted themselves: they haven’t kept us informed of the case, they did not attend the hospital after the incident to take statements, they did not take photos of the injuries for two days, they didn’t let me, the mother and rightful guardian, enter the interview room, and they refused us entry to the courthouse to follow the case.”