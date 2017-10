By ERWIN CHLANDA

Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Kane David Anderson following the bashing of two boys in Alice Springs.

Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and engage in violent conduct and bailed to appear in the Alice Springs Local Court on August 18.

The arrest warrant was issued when Anderson failed to appear.

A second alleged offender was charged with the same offences but his name has not yet been released by police.