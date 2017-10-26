Council buys property next to its depot

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Town Council has bought the property next to its works depot at 35 Wilkinson Street for $720,000 excluding GST. Stamp duty was $35,640.

CEO Rex Mooney says the land was acquired to provide “future development options” in the event of growing demand on the current depot.

The land will be on a short term lease to the recycling company Envirobank which is currently going through the required town planning process.

Mr Mooney says the decision was made after a report to council which included a valuation. The council accepted the valuation given.

The decision had been discussed “in confidential” but was moved into “open” at Monday’s council meeting.