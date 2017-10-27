PM second guesses Australian people: No to Indigenous Voice to Parliament

The Turnbull Government will not put to a referendum the call by Australian First Nations to have an Indigenous ‘Voice to Parliament’ enshrined in the Constitution.

This comes just over a month after Central Land Council delegates met at Brumby Plains, demanding an active role in designing the ‘Voice to Parliament’ ahead of the presumed referendum.

Right: The CLC delegates chose Vince Forrester (on the microphone) and Barbara Shaw (behind) to represent them in the process they thought would lie ahead.

A joint statement by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Attorney General George Brandis and Minister for Indigenous Affairs Nigel Scullion yesterday described the proposal as neither “desirable [n]or capable of winning acceptance in a referendum”, but they declined to put the question to the Australian people.

They said the Voice “would inevitably become seen as a third chamber of Parliament”.

The Referendum Council had concerns, they said, that “the proposed body would have insufficient power if its constitutional function was advisory only” and had not provided guidance “as to how this new representative assembly would be elected or how the diversity of Indigenous circumstance and experience could be fairly or democratically represented”.

“Moreover, the Government does not believe such a radical change to our constitution’s representative institutions has any realistic prospect of being supported by a majority of Australians in a majority of States.”

They said the proposal for an Indigenous representative assembly, or Voice, is new to the discussion about Constitutional change, and dismissed the extensive and valuable work done over the past decade – largely with bipartisan support.

“We are confident that we can build on that work and develop Constitutional amendments that will unite our nation rather than establish a new national representative assembly open to some Australians only.

“The challenge remains to find a Constitutional amendment that will succeed, and which does not undermine the universal principles of unity, equality and ‘one person one vote’.

“We have listened to the arguments put forward by proponents of the Voice, and both understand and recognise the desire for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians to have a greater say in their own affairs.

“We acknowledge the values and the aspirations which lie at the heart of the Uluru Statement. People who ask for a voice feel voiceless or feel like they’re not being heard. We remain committed to finding effective ways to develop stronger local voices and empowerment of local people.

“Our goal should be to see more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians serving in the House and the Senate – members of a Parliament which is elected by all Australians.”

The Government has written in response to Mr Shorten’s call for a Joint Select Committee, and have asked that the committee considers the recommendations of the existing bodies of work developed by the Expert Panel (2012), the Joint Select Committee on Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples (2015) and the Referendum Council report (2017).