Community solar: the devil is in the wires

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The average household spend for electricity in the NT is $1850 a year.

Multiply that by 25 years, the lifetime of a household photo voltaic plant including battery, and you get $46,250.

That’s pretty well double the price of the solar gear. A no brainer?

If you think you’ve heard it all before you are absolutely right: This newspaper, for example, has done a report about these issues as recently as October 19.

But the nature of this beast is that the science is extremely new and progress is extremely fast.

Lyndon Frearson (pictured) is a leader in the field. He is the CEO of Alice Springs based Ekistica, which employs 26 boffins and has clients across Australia and South East Asia. He can fill in knowledge gaps as they develop.

He says there is a lot more being written about solar energy than achieved on the ground: “There is a level of enthusiasm that is not necessarily matched by the data we have.”

The good news is there’s a massive drop in costs, especially for lithium-ion batteries, because more and more we’re paying just for manufacture. The “embedded cost” for R&D is pretty well done and paid for.

“The prices are now commodity driven with volumes going up,” he says.

We spoke to Mr Frearson especially about the ambitions of a growing number of people in Alice Springs looking at becoming producers of electricity, on their own or with their mates.

He says there is no major economy of scale: For example, battery storage for 100 houses costs 100 times as much as it does for one.

In fact, there are “inflection points requiring additional infrastructure”: As systems get bigger, and exceed the regulatory requirements for low-voltage plants, cost grow disproportionally for metering, transport and transformers.

In solar, small is beautiful.

Mr Frearson has reservations about the new lithium-ion batteries, in contrast to lead acid batteries which have been around for the best part of 150 years. Servicing can be a problem, especially in remote areas, as well as heat.

The crux is the level of certainty of supply: Generating 99% of your demand is a lot more expensive than – say – 80%, and firm costings are still a work in progress.

Also, cloudy days will prevent the optimal charge of battereis.

“There is a big difference between building a solar plant and battery that allows you to reduce your bill down to zero versus going off grid. It comes down to what level of certainty do you need about your supply,” says Mr Frearson.

“It doesn’t give you much more energy by going from 90% to 99.9% reliability, but you’re spending a lot more money to get the extra little bit of certainty. That’s where the discussion about batteries becomes complex.”

And this is where the wires, owned by the government in our case, come into the equation.

Communal power generating is more feasible when the participants are in close vicinity rather than spread all over town which would make them dependent on those wires.

Communal use of batteries to smooth out peaks and troughs would make sense – but much depends on what “those electrons are flowing through”.

Says Mr Frearson: “If the whole of the Old Eastside decided to form a commune and go off line, everyone would need to agree that they want to disconnect from the grid and you would need Power Water to agree to sell that portion of the grid to that commune, as a mini-grid.”

Alternately, it’s not hard to imagine that close-by households could run cables between them – bypassing the grid – but clearly it would need to be more substantial than running an extension cord over the back fence.

“Technically, is that feasible? Sure,” says Mr Frearson.

“But being electricity there is a reasonable level of safety risks associated with doing that. One of the ways we manage safety in our electricity system is by regulating it fairly tightly.”

Special dispensations for self-contained private utilities have been given for caravan parks, airports, shopping centres and retirement homes, he says.

How much of this regulation is safety related and how much is a convenient way of eliminating competition?

“The reality is that like much of our social infrastructure, part of the common agreement is that when we decide to build it, that we all benefit from it. There is a need to ensure it doesn’t get broken up or undermined.”

PHOTOS from the Alice Springs News Online archive: power wires in Ho Chi Minh City, a seemingly unregulated electricity distribution system.