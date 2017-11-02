Central Australian Aboriginal Legal Aid defunded

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir,– The Commonwealth Government has shown its disrespect and disempowerment of Aboriginal people with its decision through the Attorney-General’s Department (AGD) to cease funding Central Australian Aboriginal Legal Aid (CAALAS) as of 31 December 2017. From 1 January 2018, relevant funding has been awarded to North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA).

“This is another slap in the face for Aboriginal people by the Commonwealth Government who are showing their true agenda of creating disharmony, division and contradicting their supposedly community-led decision making reforms such as ‘Empowered Communities’ and ‘capacity building of local Aboriginal people’ . It again shows the true spirit of the Commonwealth Government to neglect Aboriginal affairs which was recently demonstrated through the rejection of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the Referendum’s Council’s recommendation for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament,” said Chairperson Mr Terry Tilmouth.

CAALAS is proud of the high quality legal service it has provided to Aboriginal people of Central Australia over 43 years. We have led the development of cultural appropriate and relevant legal services, ensuring Aboriginal languages are part of all processes.

Since 1 January 2017 to present, CAALAS has conducted a staggering 7,631 legal matters.

“Aboriginal culture is not homogenous (one size does not fit all). Our service delivery recognises this. Aboriginal people in Central Australia see themselves as a distinct desert group, separate from the rest of the NT. Our Culture, languages and kinship systems are different to the NT and other states,” said Mr Tilmouth.

“We are deeply disappointed and upset that one of the oldest Aboriginal community controlled services that our old people from Central Australia fought hard for has been undermined by the AGD and other non Central Australian organisations,” Mr Tilmouth said.

This destructive agenda towards Central Australian Aboriginal people is devastating and will have long lasting affects across our region.

The Board acknowledges over recent years there have been issues with governance and management matters however significant steps recently have been made including a change in the constitution and a new composition of the Board. There were improvements being made to continue our strong service and strengthening our governance. Government has consistently recognised the high quality of our service delivery to our clients.

While we hear NAAJA’s statement [ED– see excerpt below], CAALAS is not convinced this is the best decision for Central Australian people. We will work closely with NAAJA on a transition plan to ensure the Aboriginal people of Central Australia, our members and our staff are forefront of culturally relevant services going forward.

The Board over the next few weeks will consider the direction of CAALAS and what positive steps can be taken, in the interest of our community.