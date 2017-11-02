Recommendations in for National Indigenous Art Gallery site

Above: There is a large area of land available at the Desert Park, including the area cleared for the presentation of Parrtjima. Photo from our archive.

KIERAN FINNANE reports.

UPDATED 5.40pm.

Two potential sites that best meet the requirements of a major national gallery have been identified by the steering committee for the National Indigenous Art Gallery, proposed for Alice Springs.

CEO of the Department of Tourism and Culture Alastair Shields told the Alice Springs News Online this afternoon that they are:

• the base of Anzac Hill; and

• Alice Springs Desert Park.

He said the selected site needs to take into consideration proximity, accessibility, size, landscape and cultural considerations. The steering committee, headed up by Hetti Perkins and Philip Watkins, investigated a number of sites around Alice Springs on this basis.

UPDATE:

The “base of Anzac Hill” actually refers to the Anzac Oval site (not the parkland on the Stuart Highway side as previously speculated) and the adjoining site, formerly the location of Anzac Hill High (see aerial view at left). This is made clear in a video outlining the proposals on the government feedback site.

The video says if this site is chosen an alternative sporting ground with two ovals and a stadium will be constructed. It also says the historic Totem Theatre and sacred sites and trees in the area will be protected in any development.

Feedback is sought from the people of Central Australia on their preferred site out of the two that have been nominated. You can have your say here.