Best street kids campaign, says Chamber CEO

By ERWIN CHLANDA

It is the best initiative for street kids she’s seen in her decade in Alice Springs, says Chamber of Commerce CEO Kay Eade (pictured) about Chief Minister Michael Gunner’s “eight week, $250,000 Summer in Alice action plan” announced today.

“It is kids inclusive – not making them feel like they are the enemy, pushing them away,” she says.

“This is not just a movie night and that’s that. It is a very sensible, holistic, wrap-around initiative. I’ve never seen something like this in child welfare.”

Mr Gunner (at left) says his government will “deliver the most comprehensive campaign ever to keep kids off the street in Alice Springs and ensure the local community is safe and vibrant over the upcoming holiday period”.

The NT Police, Territory Families, local government and housing, the NGO and private sectors “will work together to reduce youth anti-social and criminal behaviour … in the biggest co-ordinated and pre-emptive campaign by an NT Government to target kids at risk before they engage in bad behaviour during the summer holiday period”.

An interagency group, led by police, has been established to coordinate activities.

Police strike force Winx will investigative and disrupt youth crime, says Mr Gunner.

“This will include not just activities but transport to get kids back home if needed, additional security measures, and importantly appropriate support to kids assessed as being ‘at risk’ and requiring therapeutic or more structured support.”

“Return to Country” will assist people to get back home, providing bush bus transport, improved lighting in town camps, and town camp “blitzes” by truancy and public housing officers.