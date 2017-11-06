National Indigenous gallery process hijacked?

COMMENT by
KIERAN FINNANE
Is the national Indigenous art gallery process being hijacked? Or is the current consultation about a possible site for a project we know so little about simply designed to stem growing angst about the declining population and stagnant economy of our town?
Left: Tourism and Culture Minister Lauren Moss at Desert Mob in September; no sign of her nor of the committee co-chairs in the recent announcement.
When the announcement came last Thursday of two purportedly recommended sites for the gallery (see image at bottom), it was not from Tourism and Culture Minister Lauren Moss nor from either of the co-chairs of steering committee, Hetti Perkins and Philip Watkins.
Instead it came from committee member and departmental CEO, Alastair Shields.
In seeming catch-up mode, on Friday a media release was put out by Chief Minister Michael Gunner.
The release is noteworthy for making no mention of the cultures the gallery is intended to celebrate, indeed no mention of Aboriginal people at all.
This is in contrast to the way Mr Gunner spoke of the project in his 2017 The Year Ahead speech earlier in the year, when the focus was strongly on the gallery’s cultural role and what this could mean for Aboriginal people in Central Australia: “This is about saying to Aboriginal kids in Alice Springs, and indeed Aboriginal kids across the nation, that what and where you come from is special,” Mr Gunner said then.
That speech also put the gallery forward as “the centrepiece of an Alice Springs revitalisation”, but now revitalisation is the sole message.
The spiel is rolling the gallery’s promised budget allocation of $50m, as well as the $20m for the Nganampa Anwernekenhe cultural centre, into a $90m figure “to revitalise the CBD, attract tourists and create jobs in Alice Springs”. (The remaining $20m was put on the table specifically for CBD revitalisation.)
A video on the government’s Have Your Say web page outlines the government’s so-called “vision”.
Again, no mention of Aboriginal people, only non-specific “diversity and culture”.
The emphasis of the video is strongly on the Anzac oval site, with the expense of providing an alternative stadium and sports ground with two ovals seemingly no barrier. There is also distracting discussion of connecting the Anzac site with the mall by a driverless bus, when it is a matter of a few minutes’ walk at the most.
There is no mention of a transport plan for the Desert Park option, where it would indeed be necessary and could also be a selling point: the drive west opens up vistas towards Alhekulyele / Mt Gillen and once you turn into the Desert Park, suburban Alice Springs gives way to a quite different environment and ambience.
Although Mr Shields in his announcement to Alice Springs News Online last week referred to “cultural considerations” for the Indigenous gallery site, there is no mention of these in the video, nor in Mr Gunner’s release, let alone discussion of what they might be.
A so-called factsheet on the gallery, which you are urged to download from the Have Your Say page, provides only aerial views of the two proposed sites and not so much as a single sentence overview of the project. However, there is such a sentence in the page’s online survey. This is what it says: “The Iconic National Indigenous Art Gallery will hold a globally significant Australia-wide art collection from the world’s oldest continuous culture under one roof in Alice Springs.”
That sentence points to the ambition and complexity of this project yet there has never been so much as a public information session or discussion paper about it that would allow locals to make any kind of informed comment about a site.
Critically, while I understand that the steering committee has met with key local Aboriginal groups and individuals, formal consultations with Arrernte custodians about hosting such an institution on their country have not yet taken place. Having Arrernte people on board will be fundamental to the integrity of the project.
All of this amounts to a very flimsy basis on which to seek public comment and it is therefore hard to imagine that the community’s views, whatever they might be, will have much relevance in the long run.
Images: screen captures from the government’s video on the Have Your say page.
Below: In the government’s ‘factsheet’ we are told the size of the two locations but nothing at all about the relevant cultural considerations.
Why aren’t we talking about moving the railyards?View Comment
Quite apart from the obvious implications of disruption for sports, Masters Games, concerts and the like at Anzac Oval, are also the heritage aspects of this area which (except for the Totem Theatre) have been completely ignored but are substantial.View Comment
I won’t go into great detail here but the whole area of Anzac Oval and associated nearby buildings might best be summed up as a youth precinct in the history of Alice Springs; for example, the Alice Springs Youth Centre and the former Anzac Hill High School are obvious, also the Senior Citizens Club which was previously the Natalie Gorey Preschool, the first purpose-built facility of its kind in the Northern Territory.
The former Anzac Hill High School began as the Alice Springs Upper Primary School built in the early 1950s which morphed into the original Alice Springs High School. One of its students, David J Tacey, was dux of the school in 1969 and studied in the first matriculation class of 1970 – he has become one of Australia’s foremost intellectuals of international stature but in Alice Springs we have no idea about that record. Ironically he could tell us a great deal about the depth psychology that lies behind all the arts.
That school also hosted annual pet shows in the 1950s – these events inspired the first Alice Springs Annual Show which was held at Anzac Oval in 1960.
That old high school building is every bit as important to the town’s history as the old Hartley Street School, which it ought to be recalled was hard fought for its preservation in the early 1980s against “visionaries” that wanted to bulldoze it in favour of redeveloping the town centre.
It might also be recalled that in the early 1980s the Alice Springs Town Council sought to have Anzac Oval repurposed as a “village green” with its associated sports codes required to look elsewhere for their bases.
Here we go again – the “visionaries” charging in with scant regard for heritage because they think their concepts will enrich our local economy, notwithstanding they have no evidence and certainly no track record of success from all their previous development disasters.
Personally, i believe the ANZAC oval site is the better option. It will bring people into the township rather then taking them out of town where there are less facilities and less visibility. People, including locals, will be encouraged to visit the gallery more frequently as it is simply a short walk from the CBD. The project was about revitalising Alice Springs. Locals and businesses have been complaining about the lack of activity in the CBD. But now an option comes up to do exactly that and you want to push it out of town again…View Comment