Students the winners in Rotary’s Melbourne Cup sweep

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Melbourne Cup winners in Alice Springs are tertiary students getting financial support from the John Hawkins Memorial Scholarship and the Bill Van Dijk Scholarship for Post Graduate students.

These charities benefit from the Melbourne Cup Sweep, the major annual fundraiser of the Rotary Club of Alice Springs, which sold about 10,000 tickets.

Prizes were $7000, $2000, $1000, and $50 each for people who drew an unplaced horse.

The Hawkins Scholarship is $18,000 payable over three years.

PHOTO: Yesterday’s draw in the Yeperenye Centre.