By ERWIN CHLANDA
Electricity is out across all of Alice Springs because of a break-down in the generation system, according to a spokeswoman for the Power Water Corporation.
Crews are still seeking to identify the problem and no time can be given for a resumption of service.
UPDATE 12:37pm
Power is progressively being restored in Alice Springs, investigations are underway to determine what causes the outage, says the Power Water Corporation.
One Comment (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
So much for new generators. Will we need to spend another $75m like the last major supply problem?
[ED – The new engines are not yet commissioned. That will happen early next year.]View Comment