Electricity is out across all of Alice Springs because of a break-down in the generation system, according to a spokeswoman for the Power Water Corporation.

 

Crews are still seeking to identify the problem and no time can be given for a resumption of service.

 

 

UPDATE 12:37pm

 

Power is progressively being restored in Alice Springs, investigations are underway to determine what causes the outage, says the Power Water Corporation.

 

 

 

  1. Fred the Philistine
    Posted November 9, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    So much for new generators. Will we need to spend another $75m like the last major supply problem?

    [ED – The new engines are not yet commissioned. That will happen early next year.]

