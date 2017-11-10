Moss ties together three Alice projects worth $90m

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Member for Araluen, Robyn Lambley, should get behind $90m of job creating work in Alice Springs.

Her criticism in the Alice Springs media of the two potential sites for the iconic National Aboriginal Art Gallery – selected by the steering committee of independent experts – was ill-informed.

[The work includes the $50m gallery], a cultural centre ($20m) and revitalising the mall ($20m).

Unfortunately, Robyn seems more focused on playing politics than delivering jobs and creating a safer community in Alice Springs.

The first thing Robyn and the CLP did on getting to Government was increase the price of power by 30%, jack up the cost of water by 20% and cut funding to youth programs in Alice Springs.

The National Aboriginal Cultural Centre is another important project for Alice Springs and consultation is underway.

Nganampa Development Corporation is running that process on behalf of Government and held a two-day workshop just two weeks ago.

I refute Lambley’s claims that the former CLP Government promised an Iconic National Aboriginal Art Gallery and cultural centre.

The former CLP Government made no effort to build a world-class cultural institution in Alice Springs.

I would be happy to provide Robyn with a comprehensive briefing on our plans for Alice Springs so she can be better informed.

I also urge Robyn and other residents of Alice Springs to have their say about our plans and put forward their own ideas for Alice through the consultation process currently underway.