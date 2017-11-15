SA Bank Tax dead, NT should follow suit: Higgins

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I call on the Labor Government to rule out the introduction of a bank tax that was suggested yesterday in the Revenue Review Discussion Paper.

Less than 24 hours since the NT Labor Government floated the idea of a bank tax, specifically citing South Australia as an example, the Government of South Australia is now walking away from a bank tax.

This lazy NT Labor government is copying second hand southern solutions from the SA Labor Government.

We now know that the SA-NT Strategic Partnership is no more than a smoke screen to copy anti-business, job killing policies.

A bank tax would result in lower returns for savers, and higher fees and charges for borrowers.

The SA Government has finally admitted that their bank tax is dead. It is time for the Chief Minister to finally show leadership and categorically rule out a bank tax in the NT.

Gary Higgins

Leader of the Opposition