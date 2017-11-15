Territorians join nation in majority same sex marriage vote

Above: Local campaigners for the YES vote will be rejoicing today.

All states and territories have recorded a majority Yes response to the Same Sex Marriage survey, in results just announced by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

In the NT’s Lingiari electorate 54.5% voted Yes, in contrast to Solomon with 60.6% in favour, closer to the majority Australian result of 61.6%.

The NT had a 58.4% response rate to the postal survey, significantly lower than the national response rate of close to 80%.

Women across the country were more likely to respond than men. In the NT , 60.7% of eligible women and 56.0% of eligible men responded to the survey.

Territorians aged 75 to 79 were the most likely to respond to the survey with 74.9% of those eligible in this age group participating. The participation rate was lowest in those aged 20 to 24 at 46.4%.

Nationally 133 of the 150 Federal Electoral Divisions recorded a majority Yes response, and 17 of the 150 Federal Electoral Divisions recorded a majority No response.