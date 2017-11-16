Peace Pilgrims fight Pine Gap charges: their actions intended to defend themselves and others from imminent disaster

Above: Peace Pilgrims Margaret Pestorius, Franz Dowling, Andrew Paine, Jim Dowling, and Tim Webb. The men in bare feet don’t wear shoes in solidarity with the poor, said Jim Dowling. It also keeps them in contact with the Earth and is a stance against consumerism. Their lack of footwear was not an issue in the court today.

By KIERAN FINNANE

In the early hours of 29 September last year, five people were allegedly detected standing on rocks on a steep hill within Pine Gap military base boundaries, playing musical instruments – a lament.

All five stand charged in the Supreme Court with entering a prohibited area under the Defence (Special Undertakings) Act 1952. One of the five, Andrew Paine, is also charged with having a photographic apparatus (a mobile phone) in the prohibited area. The charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years in gaol.

The other four are Margaret Pestorius, James (Jim) Dowling, Timothy (Tim) Webb, and Franz Dowling. They call themselves Peace Pilgrims and their trials, joined for convenience, started today. It follows the trial of their fellow Pilgrim, Paul Christie, found guilty of the same charge (in a separate incident) yesterday.

For today, at least, the five were representing themselves. On the opposite side was a legal team of three led by Senior Counsel Michael McHugh. Sitting directly behind them and in constant communication with them, there were two people, a man and a woman, likely from the Department of Defence (I asked but they only supplied the word “Commonwealth”). They were joined later by a further legal representative.

From the jury’s point of view not much happened today.

The Crown outlined its case and a first witness gave evidence. This was Protective Services Officer Sergeant Matthew Gadsby.

Left: At the end of day on, the five debrief with a supporter outside the court.

He was monitoring the military base’s security surveillance system that night when he detected “irregular movement” and eventually sighted persons of interest inside the base boundaries. He despatched a response team and the five defendants now before the court were arrested.

Subsequent investigation revealed that they had live-streamed the incursion to Ms Pestorius’s Facebook page, according to the Crown’s outline of its case.

Following Sgt Gadsby’s evidence in chief, the five had the right to cross-examine him. Bare-footed Pilgrim Jim Dowling asked him if he was aware that Pine Gap is involved in nuclear war.

Objection from the Crown: The question couldn’t assist the jury on the matter at hand (entering the prohibited area). So how was it relevant?

Mr Dowling said the question went to why the Pilgrims were there at Pine Gap, which is the basis of their defence, that they were there to defend themselves and others from imminent disaster.

How is this man’s view of that relevant? asked Justice John Reeves.

Pine Gap would supply the information necessary for a nuclear war, ventured Mr Dowling.

Justice Reeves ruled the question irrelevant.

The slow process of empanelling a jury and informing them about their role in the trial had taken most of the morning.

Once those seeking to be excused had been dealt with (17 all up, with a majority successful), those who had served on the trial of Mr Christie were set to one side. There remained just 27 potential jurors left.

Each defendant had a right to six challenges, as did the prosecution. In the end there were six challenges from the defendants, and one from the prosecution.

The defendants are now in the hands – so far as judgment of the facts is concerned – of 10 women and two men, with one man as the reserve juror.

Legal argument chewed up much of the afternoon, during which the jury was sent out.

The trial continues.