Climbing the Rock for science – and memories

Sir – A very informal climbing event, Climb for Science, is proposed for Ayers Rock on July 20, 2018 with a re-run in 2019.
These events are intended to commemorate and honour scientific explorers and researchers in Central Australia who lit the light of reason and opened the country up for all Australians to enjoy.
The events will provide an opportunity to walk in their heroic footsteps and celebrate their achievements before the bright light they lit is extinguished for good by myths, superstitions and petty bureaucracy.
Closing the climb is like shutting the door to visitors of St Peters in Rome.
Marc Hendrickx
Berowra Heights NSW
Former Alice Resident